Unvaccinated Djokovic can’t travel to US, out of Miami Open

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Miami Open because he can’t travel to the United States because he is a foreign citizen who is not vaccinated against COVID-19. A tournament spokesman says Djokovic is out of the field. Djokovic is No. 1 in the ATP rankings and is tied with Rafael Nadal at 22 Grand Slam titles, the record for most won by a man. Djokovic is 15-1 with two titles in 2023, including at the Australian Open in January. But the 35-year-old from Serbia will now have missed the first two Masters 1000 events of the season.

