US Soccer again fails to make president position a paid job

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation failed for the second straight year to approve a by-law amendment that would have given its president a $125,000 annual salary instead of remaining an unpaid position. The proposal received 62.87% approval at this week’s USSF annual general meeting, falling short of the two-third vote necessary for adoption. Last year, the proposal received 58.91% approval. Former women’s player Cindy Parlow Cone became president in 2020 and is starting the second year of a four-year term. JT Batson took over as CEO last September.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.