WKU hires Texas A&M-CC’s Steve Lutz to coach Hilltoppers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Western Kentucky has hired Steve Lutz as the Hilltoppers’ head coach. It ends a quick national search just a week after Rick Stansbury stepped down. Lutz guided Texas A&M-Corpus Christi past Southeast Missouri State 75-71 this week for its first-ever NCAA Tournament victory in a First Four matchup of No. 16 seeds. The Islanders fell 96-75 to overall No. 1 seed Alabama in the first round. He is 47-23 lifetime after two seasons at TAMUCC, including 24-11 this year. He also had automatic NCAA Tournament berths both times after winning the Southland Conference Tournament championship.

