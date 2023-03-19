2 Fulham players, coach sent off in chaos at Man United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Fulham had two players and manager Marco Silva sent off in a frantic five minutes against Manchester United as their FA Cup dreams collapsed. The Londoners led 1-0 in the quarterfinal match at Old Trafford but the game was turned round after United was awarded a penalty when Willian handled Jadon Sancho’s goalbound shot. Aleksandar Mitrovic had put the visitors ahead. Sancho looked set to even the the score until Willian blocked on the line. VAR asked referee Chris Kavanagh to review the incident and it showed Willian used his arm to divert the shot. Silva was shown a red for remonstrating, Willian was sent off for the handball and Mitrovic was dismissed for his angry reaction. United won 3-1.

