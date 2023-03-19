Altuve may be out ‘a while’ due to hand injury, Baker says

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve seems headed for a lengthy stint on the injured list after being hit on the hand with a pitch while playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. A person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity told The Associated Press on Saturday that a Houston athletic trainer was concerned Altuve’s thumb was broken but had not received a scan to confirm a break. Astros manager Dusty Baker said Sunday morning after Altuve returned to camp in West Palm Beach, Florida, that the player “could be (out) a while.” It’s the second major injury in the World Baseball Classic.

By The Associated Press

