Baldwin storms home at SDC Championship for maiden victory

ST. FRANCIS BAY, South Africa (AP) — Matthew Baldwin has claimed his maiden title on the European tour in style by storming to a seven-shot victory at the SDC Championship in South Africa. Baldwin finished with a 4-under 68 on the St. Francis Links course for 18 under overall as his challengers fell away. There was no pressure on him as he came home but the 37-year-old Baldwin still collected five birdies and just one bogey in his final round for a first win 11 years after he first earned his card to play on the European tour.

