Arsenal extends EPL lead; Brighton, Sheffield advance in Cup

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — After being knocked out of Europe Arsenal’s sights are now solely fixed on winning the Premier League title for the first time in 19 years. And that elusive prize moved a step closer Sunday as a 4-1 win against Crystal Palace moved Mikel Arteta’s team eight points clear at the top of the table. There was no sign of a hangover after the penalty shootout loss to Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League as Arsenal underlined its title credentials. Tommy Doyle fired Sheffield United into the FA Cup semifinals and then learned he will have to miss out on the biggest game of his young career.

