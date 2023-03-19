Colorado, Duke show offensive upgrades in March Madness

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Colorado and Duke will be coming off splendid shooting performances when they play each other in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The third-seeded Blue Devils broke away from offensive doldrums in a first-round rout of Iona on Saturday night. Sixth-seeded Colorado sank a season-best 13 shots from 3-point range in a dazzling perimeter display against Middle Tennessee. It has been five years since Duke has advanced to the Sweet 16. Colorado is trying to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in 20 years.

