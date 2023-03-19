Danny Lee wins LIV Golf Tucson with birdie in a playoff

MARANA, Ariz. (AP) — Danny Lee is a winner in his second event playing for Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Lee birdied his last two holes for a 69. That got him into a four-man playoff with Louis Oosthuizen, Brendan Steele and Carlos Ortiz. Lee missed a 5-foot birdie putt for the win on the first playoff hole. Playing the 18th hole again, he missed the green to the right. Even though he was 10 feet off the green, he used a putter and the ball rattled off the pin and disappeared for the winning birdie. It’s his first win since 2015.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.