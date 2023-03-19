Eichel’s hat trick leads Golden Knights past Columbus 7-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel’s three goals helped the Vegas Golden Knights bounce back from a recent loss with a 7-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. The performance Sunday was Eichel’s fourth career hat trick and second this season. Alex Pietrangelo had a career-high four assists for the Golden Knights and Phil Kessel and Pavel Dorofeyev each had a goal and an assist. Paul Cotter and Zach Whitecloud had the other Vegas goals. Jiri Patera made 35 stops in just his second career start to move to 2-0. Kirill Marchenko and Liam Foudy scored the Blue Jackets’ goals.

