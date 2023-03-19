Florida Atlantic end’s Fairleigh Dickinson run for Sweet 16

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 29 points, Alijah Martin added 14 and Florida Atlantic ended Fairleigh Dickinson’s magical March by outlasting the No. 16 seed 78-70 in the NCAA Tournament. The ninth-seeded Owls needed everything they had to put away the Knights, who stunned top-seeded Purdue on Friday night in just the second 16-over-1 upset in men’s tournament history. FAU will play Tennessee in the Sweet 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Knights couldn’t come up with an encore after topping Purdue, but not before putting up a fight to the finish.

