Gilgeous-Alexander scores 40 as Thunder top Suns 124-120

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Phoenix Suns 124-120 on Sunday. Luguentz Dort added 20 points for the Thunder, who have won four of five as they try to earn at least a play-in spot. Devin Booker scored 46 points and Chris Paul added 14 points and 13 assists for the Suns. Oklahoma City went ahead for good on an 18-2 run in the fourth quarter.

