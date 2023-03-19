Herro’s late run helps Heat come back to beat Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 10 of his 19 points in the final 3:20 and the Miami Heat rallied for a 112-100 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Herro’s 3-pointer gave the Heat a 101-98 lead with 3:20 left and, after he and Butler hit jumpers, he made another 3-pointer to put Miami up 108-98.Jimmy Butler had 26 points and 10 assists and Bam Adebayo added 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Heat, who won for the third time in four games. James Wiseman led the Pistons with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Detroit has lost 14 of its last 15 games.

