Ingram, McCollum lead Pelicans past Houston 117-107

HOUSTON (AP) — Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum each scored 26 points and New Orleans beat Houston 117-107 on Sunday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Trey Murphy III had 14 points and Herbert Jones scored 13 for the Pelicans, which shot 49%, including 13 of 31 on 3’s. Jalen Green scored 40 points, his fourth game scoring at least 40 points this season, Kevin Porter Jr. added 25 and Tari Eason had 10 points for Houston, which saw its season-high three-game winning streak snapped.

