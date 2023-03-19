Japan’s Sasaki likely to be coveted when available for MLB

MIAMI (AP) — Rōki Sasaki will pitch in a U.S. ballpark for the first time when he starts for Japan in a World Baseball Classic semifinal against Mexico. The 21-year-old right-hander became a sensation last year in his second season with the Pacific League’s Chiba Lotte Marines. He pitched the 16th perfect game in Japanese history while striking out 19 against the Orix Buffaloes 6-0 on April 10. Seven days later, Sasaki was pulled after eight perfect innings against Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters to limit his pitch count. He beat the Czech Republic in the WBC group stage.

