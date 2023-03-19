Jokic, Porter, Murray power Nuggets to 108-102 win over Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in his 28th triple-double of the season, Michael Porter Jr. had 28 points and nine rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Brooklyn Nets 108-102. Jamal Murray scored 20 of his 25 points in the first quarter for the Nuggets, who looked nothing like the slumping team that had dropped five of six. Denver shot 62.5% in the first half and led comfortably most of the game while playing for the second straight afternoon. Mikal Bridges scored 23 points and Nic Claxton had 19 for the Nets, who have lost three straight.

