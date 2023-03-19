Kapanen, Walker, Vrana score in Blues’ 3-0 win over Jets

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen, Nathan Walker and Jakub Vrana each scored to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. Rookie goalie and Winnipeg native Joel Hofer started in his first home appearance with St. Louis and stopped 33 shots in his fourth NHL start to help the Blues win for the fourth time in six games. He didn’t get the shutout because he had to leave the ice for a skate repair in the second period. Thomas Greiss had a save while filling in. Hofer, called up from Springfield of the AHL under emergency conditions Thursday after Jordan Binnington was suspended, is now 3-1-0 in the NHL. Connor Hellebuyck, starting for the second straight day, had 14 saves for the Jets, who have lost three of their last four.

