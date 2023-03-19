Logano passes Keselowski on last lap, gives Ford Atlanta win

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Joey Logano dominated early and then passed Brad Keselowski on the final lap to win NASCAR’s race at Atlanta and end the early season domination of Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports. Logano won the pole but Keselowski looked like the Ford driver to beat late in the race. Keselowski had help from Corey LaJoie but Logano got a push from Christopher Bell that proved decisive on the final lap. Logano’s win ended a streak of four consecutive victories by Chevrolet to open the NASCAR Cup season, including back-to-back wins by Hendrick’s William Byron.

