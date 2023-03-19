March Madness: Top-seeded SC moves on after topping USF

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 21 points and Aliyah Boston had her 81st career double double as top-seeded South Carolina shoot a slow start to power past eighth-seeded South Florida and into the Sweet 16 with a 76-45 victory Sunday. The Gamecocks improved to 34-0 this season, won their 40th straight and moved four victories away from repeating as national champions. South Carolina has reached the round of 16 in 10 of the past 11 NCAA Tournaments, missing only in 2013. The Gamecocks took control after trailing 16-12 in the opening quarter. They held South Florida to

