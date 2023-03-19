Matt Boldy hat trick paces Minnesota past Washington 5-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Boldy recorded his second career hat trick and the Minnesota Wild rebounded to beat Washington 5-3 on Sunday. Minnesota, which had its 14-game point-streak end Saturday against Boston, is within one point of Dallas for the Central Division lead and two points up on Colorado for second with a dozen games to play. Ryan Reaves and Brandon Duhaime also scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 33 saves for Minnesota, improving to 7-0-0 in his last seven starts. Alex Ovechkin scored twice on the power play for Washington.

