Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey suspended after DWI arrest

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey has been suspended after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The 23-year-old, who was a team captain last season, was booked early Sunday after being arrested and released after posting $500 bond. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz says Bailey has been suspended according to the athletic department’s policy. The coach also says the school has high expectations for all student-athletes, on and off the field. Bailey was Mizzou’s third-leading tackler with 57 stops last season. He’ll be a sixth-year senior in the fall.

