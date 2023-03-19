Monaco forward Ben Yedder scores in 2-0 win at Ajaccio

PARIS (AP) — Wissam Ben Yedder scored his 80th career goal for Monaco in a 2-0 win over 10-man Ajaccio in the French league as the Principality side got back to winning ways. It was Ben Yedder’s 17th league goal this season. The France striker put the hosts ahead in the 26th minute before Krepin Diatta sealed Monaco’s win with seven minutes left. Ajaccio was forced to play with 10 players for most of the second half after Cyrille Bayala was sent off for a reckless tackle on Caio Henrique in the 51st minute. Fourth-place Monaco had picked up only one point from its previous three matches.

