Moore delivers surprise, tops Spieth, Schenk at Innisbrook

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Moore has shot 67 to win the Valspar Championship. He made key birdies on the 15th and 16th holes at Innisbrook. And he avoided the mistakes that cost Adam Schenk and Jordan Spieth. The victory sends the 29-year-old Moore to the Masters with his first PGA Tour victory. Schenk was tied for the lead when his drive landed next to a tree on the final hole, leading to a bogey. Spieth was tied for the lead until hitting his drive into the water on the 16th. Spieth also missed a 6-foot birdie putt to get back in the mix.

