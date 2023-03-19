Skip to Content
No diving: Leverkusen beats Bayern 2-1 to leave Dortmund top

By CIARÁN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Amine Adli was twice booked for diving, had the yellow card rescinded both times, and Bayer Leverkusen scored twice from the resulting penalties to beat Bayern Munich 2-1. The win left Borussia Dortmund top of the Bundesliga. Referee Tobias Stieler had VAR to thank after twice getting it wrong. Stieler apologized to Adli both times after consulting replays showing the French player had been fouled by compatriots Benjamin Pavard and Dayot Upamecano. Exequiel Palacios scored both penalties to end Bayern’s four-game winning run across all competitions and leave Dortmund one point clear with nine rounds remaining.

Associated Press

