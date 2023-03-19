No diving: Leverkusen beats Bayern 2-1 to leave Dortmund top

BERLIN (AP) — Amine Adli was twice booked for diving, had the yellow card rescinded both times, and Bayer Leverkusen scored twice from the resulting penalties to beat Bayern Munich 2-1. The win left Borussia Dortmund top of the Bundesliga. Referee Tobias Stieler had VAR to thank after twice getting it wrong. Stieler apologized to Adli both times after consulting replays showing the French player had been fouled by compatriots Benjamin Pavard and Dayot Upamecano. Exequiel Palacios scored both penalties to end Bayern’s four-game winning run across all competitions and leave Dortmund one point clear with nine rounds remaining.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.