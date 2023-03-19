Pepper-grinder move unwelcome in Japan high school tourney
By YURI KAGEYAMA
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Lars Nootbaar’s imaginary pepper-grinder was the talk of World Baseball Classic games in Japan, but the fun-loving gesture by the St. Louis Cardinals outfielder does not appear welcome in Japan’s popular high school baseball tournament. When a player in a Japan high school tournament game twisted his two fists together after getting on first base, the umpire told him to stop. The Japan High School Baseball Federation said in a statement: “We have always asked high school baseball to abstain from unnecessary performances and gestures.” The player’s manager defended the player and said he was just having fun.