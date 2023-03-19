Perez holds off Verstappen’s charge to win Saudi Arabian GP

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and Max Verstappen drove from 15th to second to give Red Bull a 1-2 finish Sunday in what is shaping up to be a runaway season for the reigning Formula One champions. And there have only been two races so far. But it’s been two Red Bull wins, two 1-2 finishes, and an air of desperation from everyone else on the grid. Fernando Alonso finished third for the second consecutive race for what would have been his 100th career podium. But he was later handed a 10-second penalty for incorrectly serving an early penalty and that dropped him to fourth. It moved Mercedes driver George Russell into third place.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.