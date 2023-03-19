Reaves gets career-high 35, pushes Lakers past Magic 111-105
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Austin Reaves scored a career-high 35 points, D’Angelo Russell added 18 points and the Los Angeles Lakers hung on for a 111-105 victory over the Orlando Magic. Anthony Davis had 15 points and 11 rebounds on another rough shooting night, but Reaves carried the Lakers to victory with 13 points in the fourth quarter, including 10 in the final 1:33. Rookie Paolo Banchero scored 21 points for Orlando, but got an unwise technical foul with 25.3 seconds to play. Franz Wagner also scored 21 points in the Magic’s sixth loss in eight games to wrap up a four-game road swing.