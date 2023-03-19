Rybakina defeats Sabalenka to win Indian Wells title

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Elena Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (11), 6-4 to win the BNP Paribas Open and hand the world’s second-ranked player just her second loss this year. Rybakina carried the momentum from her straight-set semifinal upset of top-ranked Iga Swiatek into the final and beat Sabalenka for the first time in five career meetings. Rybakina improved her match record to 16-4 this year, while Sabalenka fell to 17-2. It was the first time their budding rivalry didn’t extend to three sets. Sabalenka beat Rybakina to win the Australian Open in January.

