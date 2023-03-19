Shiffrin closes in on skiing record with first-run GS lead

SOLDEU, Andorra (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin posted the fastest first-run time in the giant slalom at the World Cup Finals to position herself for a record 21st career win in the discipline. Shiffrin could move past Vreni Schneider after matching the Swiss standout’s mark of 20 World Cup GS victories last week. The American has won six of the last seven events and took the GS world title last month. Another race win would see the American set a personal best of 2,206 World Cup points from 31 starts this season. Shiffrin held a lead of more than six-tenths of a second before the final run.

