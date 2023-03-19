Vassell, Johnson spoil Murray’s return as Spurs top Hawks

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell had 29 points each and the San Antonio Spurs rallied from a 24-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Hawks 126-118 on Sunday, spoiling Dejounte Murray’s homecoming. Murray had 22 points, eight assists and six rebounds in his first game in San Antonio since being traded to Atlanta in the offseason. Zach Collins added 19 points for the Spurs, who snapped a two-game skid. San Antonio reversed their woes after blowing double-digit leads in consecutive overtimes losses at home, including a 29-point lead in the third quarter Friday in falling 126-120 to Memphis.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.