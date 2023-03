Wong, Miller lead Miami past Indiana, into Sweet 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller led a decisive second-half spurt for Miami, which beat Indiana 85-69 Sunday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to reach its second straight Sweet 16. Wong, the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, was limited to five points in a first-round win over Drake, He had 27 points and eight rebounds for coach Jim Larrañaga’s fifth-seeded Hurricanes, the only ACC team left in March Madness. Miller scored 19 points. Miami will face top-seeded Houston in the Midwest Region semifinals in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday. All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Hoosiers.

