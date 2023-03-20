49ers sign S Myles Hartsfield, TE Ross Dwelley

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed free agent safety Myles Hartsfield to a one-year contract and re-signed tight end Ross Dwelley to a one-year deal. Hartsfield spent the past three seasons in Carolina after signing with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He spent last season in Carolina playing for new 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Hartsfield played 41 games for the Panthers with 115 tackles and seven passes defensed. Dwelley originally joined San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He has 43 catches for 506 yards and five TDs in 72 games.

