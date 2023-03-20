Agbaji scores 27, Jazz hold off Kings for 128-120 victory

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 27 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the Utah Jazz to a 128-120 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Kelly Olynyk had 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Jazz. Kris Dunn added 18 points and 10 assists. Udoka Azubuike chipped in with a career-high 13 points and a season-best eight rebounds. Eight players scored in double figures for Utah. The Jazz shot 52% from the field. De’Aaron Fox had 37 points and seven assists to lead Sacramento. Keegan Murray added 22 points for the Kings. Fox and Murray combined to make 11 3-pointers. Harrison Barnes scored 16 for Sacramento and Malik Monk added 15.

