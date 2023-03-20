Alabama suspends freshman defensive back after drug arrest

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell has been suspended from the team following his arrest on a drug charge. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said after the first practice of spring that Mitchell was suspended from the team “and all team activities until we gather more information about the situation and what his legal circumstance is.” The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mitchell and another man on a charge of possession of marijuana with the intent to sell or deliver, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

