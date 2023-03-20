Lions add safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to revamped secondary

The Detroit Lions took another step in revamping the secondary, signing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Detroit added Gardner-Johnson on an $8 million one-year deal, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke Monday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms have not been announced. Earlier in the day, the Lions announced they signed offensive lineman Graham Glasgow and long snapper Jake McQuaide along with re-signed kicker Michael Badgley and safety C.J. Moore to follow up a busy opening week in free agency for the franchise.

