Austin Reaves rising to challenges in Lakers’ playoff push

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Austin Reaves has become something more than another interesting find by the Los Angeles Lakers’ scouting department. The undrafted prospect from rural Arkansas who played more baseball than basketball growing up is a vital part of the Lakers’ rotation in his second pro season. Reaves is in line for a huge pay raise in free agency this summer. He is concentrating first on getting the Lakers into the playoffs. Reaves took a starring role in a key game Sunday, scoring a career-high 35 points to beat the Orlando Magic.

