Braves make apparent SS decision; Díaz focusing on Reds role

The Atlanta Braves have apparently decided who will replace the departed Dansby Swanson as their starting shortstop. It’s not who most people expected it to be. Vaughn Grissom and Braden Shewmake have been optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. That leaves utility infielder Orlando Arcia as the likely replacement for Swanson after his departure in free agency for a $177 million, seven-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. Grissom had been widely anticipated to be Swanson’s successor. He had three hits Monday and is hitting .371 in 12 spring games. The 22-year-old Grissom made his big league debut last season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.