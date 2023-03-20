Carson Briere charged for pushing wheelchair down stairs

Three misdemeanor charges were filed against the son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere after a video posted on social media showed him and another Mercyhurst University athlete pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase. Police in Erie, Pennsylvania, filed charges of criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy to commit mischief and disorderly conduct against Carson Briere, who completed his third hockey season at Mercyhurst. Senior lacrosse player Patrick Carrozzi faces the same three charges, according to documents filed with District Judge Sue Mack. The two are scheduled to appear in court on May 22. Briere previously apologized for his behavior.

