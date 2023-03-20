Confident Mayfield excited about fresh start with Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is excited to have an opportunity to try to win Tom Brady’s old job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 draft signed a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million in free agency and will compete with third-year pro Kyle Trask to become Brady’s successor on a team two seasons removed from winning the Super Bowl. Brady retired in February. Mayfield says he’ll never be Brady, but he remains confident he can be a winning quarterback in the NFL.

