Falcons address CB by signing Hughes, re-signing Armstrong

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have bolstered their group of cornerbacks by signing Mike Hughes to a two-year deal and re-signing Cornell Armstrong. The 26-year-old Hughes set a career high with 51 tackles, including three for losses, while starting six of 16 games in 2022 with Detroit. Hughes started in five of 17 games with Kansas City in 2021, when he had an interception and four forced fumbles. Hughes was a first-round pick, No. 30 overall, by Minnesota from Central Florida in 2018. Armstrong returns to Atlanta on a one-year deal. He had 33 tackles in 10 games, including four starts, in 2022.

