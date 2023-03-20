FIFA appeals to Swiss supreme court in Haiti abuse case

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has appealed to Swiss federal judges against a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling in a long-standing investigation of alleged sexual abuse in soccer in Haiti. CAS last month overturned a FIFA life ban for the former long-time Haiti soccer federation president Yves Jean-Bart. The 75-year-old Jean-Bart had been accused of multiple sexual offenses against players in women’s and girls’ national teams. FIFA says it asked the Swiss Federal Tribunal to annul the sports court verdict and refer the case back. The federal court can review CAS decisions on limited grounds such as abuse of legal process.

