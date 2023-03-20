Following parents’ lead, Ole Miss’ McPhee-McCuin making mark

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Mississippi senior star Angel Baker told her coach how proud she is of how Yolett McPhee-McCuin is leading the program. The team’s top scorer, Baker transferred from Wright State for her final two seasons to play for McPhee-McCuin. The coach is relatable to these young women: She played community college basketball then at Rhode Island, first becoming the first Bahamian woman to sign a Division I letter of intent and later the first to coach in D-I. Now, the No. 8 seed Rebels (25-8) are headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 16 years after stunning top-seeded Stanford 54-49.

