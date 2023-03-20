Former NFL MVP Cam Newton to throw at Auburn’s Pro Day

Cam Newton is looking for another shot. The 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player announced on social media that he’ll be working out for pro scouts at Auburn’s Pro Day on Tuesday. Newton, a free agent, led the Tigers to a national championship in 2011 and was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft that year by the Carolina Panthers. Newton has spent 11 years in the league, mostly with the Panthers. But he hasn’t played since 2021 when he rejoined the Panthers midseason for a second stint, a move he later admitted was a mistake. Newton turns 34 in May.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.