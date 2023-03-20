Good soccer and big wins help Barcelona leave scandal aside

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona is leaving aside the distractions of its latest scandal by playing good soccer and winning big matches. Barcelona defeated Real Madrid for the second time in in less than three weeks on Sunday to make sure there is more talk about the team’s prowess on the field than the club’s alleged troubles away from it. The Catalan club has been under scrutiny over its payments of several millions of dollars over several years to the former vice president of the country’s refereeing committee. The victory over Madrid all but secured Barcelona’s first league title since 2019.

