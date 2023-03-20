Hornets’ Ball anticipates being ready for training camp

CHARLOTTE, N.C (AP) — LaMelo Ball anticipates being ready for the Charlotte Hornets training camp in September after suffering through an injury-plagued season in which he sprained his left ankle three times and fractured his right ankle. Ball has been limited to just 36 games this season. He said he hasn’t decided whether he’ll wear ankle braces moving forward to help prevent future injuries. Ball called the season tough and said he’s now focused on working to get stronger for next year. He wore walking boot on his right foot and leaned on crutches during an interview on Monday after undergoing surgery on March 1 to repair the fracture.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.