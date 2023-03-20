Huskers’ leading rusher Anthony Grant suspended indefinitely

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule announced the team opened spring practice with running back Anthony Grant suspended indefinitely to work on academics and other issues. Grant led the team in rushing with 915 yards and six touchdowns last season. He also caught 18 passes for 104 yards. Rhule said Grant is a good kid who needs to get going in the right direction. Rhule said receiver and kick returner Tommi Hill also is suspended. He did not specify a reason. Backup tight ends Chris Hickman and James Carnie and reserve cornerback Tyreke Johnson have left the team.

