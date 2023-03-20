Injured Netherlands midfielder De Jong out for France match

ZEIST, Netherlands (AP) — Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong and winger Steven Bergwijn have dropped out of the national squad for the team’s opening European Championship qualifier against France. De Jong injured his thigh late in Barcelona’s 2-1 victory over Real Madrid on Sunday. Bergwijn picked up a knee injury in Ajax’s 3-2 loss to Feyenoord. Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman says De Jong’s absence “is a big loss because he’s an important player for this team.” Koeman called up PSV Eindhoven midfielder Joey Veerman to replace De Jong and Borussia Dortmund winger Donyell Malen as a replacement for Bergwijn.

