Ja Morant ready to rejoin Grizzlies, NBA suspension over
By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Sports Writer
Ja Morant’s eight-game NBA suspension is over and the two-time All-Star guard can rejoin the Memphis Grizzlies. He is expected to be on the bench Monday night when Memphis hosts Dallas. It’s unclear exactly when he’ll play with the earliest being Wednesday. The Grizzlies announced Morant will not play against the Mavericks because of needing to condition for his return. The Grizzlies know Morant has been working out to be ready. Memphis was off on Sunday. Coach Taylor Jenkins would like Morant to practice or at least participate in a shootaround for seeing game action even with 12 games remaining in the regular season.