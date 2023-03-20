Jackson scores 28 as Grizzlies rally late to defeat Mavs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 28 points, including a key layup with 17 seconds left as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Dallas Mavericks 112-108 in Ja Morant’s first game back with the team after an eight-game league suspension. Santi Aldama added 22 for Memphis and Desmond Bane finished with 17 as Memphis won its sixth in the last seven. Kyrie Irving led the Mavericks with 28 points, but missed all eight of his shots in the fourth quarter as Memphis outscored Dallas 29-12 in the period.

