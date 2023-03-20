Kempe leads Kings into 1st place with 8-2 win over Flames

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Kings cruised into a first-place tie in the Pacific Division with an 8-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. Drew Doughty and Viktor Arvidsson scored in Los Angeles’ four-goal first period, and Adrian Kempe had two goals and an assist. Carl Grundstrom and Gabriel Vilardi also scored while LA extended its points streak to 10 games. Tyler Toffoli scored against his former team for the Flames. Jacob Markstrom stopped 20 shots over two periods and gave up six goals for the second straight game for Calgary, which has lost four of six.

